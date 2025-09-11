Gas station sign shows $2.68, but pump charges $2.99 for regular

CHARLOTTE — Diane Coney says she shot a video at a 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive showing the sign listed regular gas at $2.68, but the pump charged $2.99, a 31-cent difference.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

“I don’t think it’s right. I would hate to think I’m spending this amount and then I actually spent that amount,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

Coney says she even had her reading glasses.

A lot of times, gas stations have fine print. For instance, it may have one price if you pay with credit card, and a lower price if you pay cash.

But Action 9 checked the 7-Eleven in-person, and didn’t see any disclaimers like that.

Coney says she noticed the prices before she pumped, so she didn’t spend money or request a refund.

But she says she still complained and got the runaround.

“And I did tell him, I said, ‘Well, let’s see what Jason Stoogenke thinks,’” she said.

To be fair, when Action 9 stopped by the gas station days later, the prices did match, but Coney worries about other drivers.

“I work too hard for my money to just … and think about the number of people that may have gone through that day,” she said. “I just don’t think that’s right. That’s not what we do.”

Stoogenke texted the gas station’s manager, who texted him back saying Action 9 should contact 7-Eleven corporate.

Stoogenke emailed and called the company, but no one responded in time for this report.

You may recall, Action 9 ran a similar news report about a different 7-Eleven a few months ago.

The business didn’t reply for that one either.

If this happens to you:

At the very least, complain to the gas station. Try to get your money back, so keep your receipt. It makes for a stronger case.

You may also want to file a complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office or the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

If you have a concern involving the quality of the fuel, for example, you think there’s water in it or the octane is wrong, tell your the N.C. Department of Agriculture or the S.C. Department of Agriculture.

©2025 Cox Media Group