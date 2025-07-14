15-year-old girl reported missing in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Victoria Varner hasn’t been seen since July 8. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pajama pants.

Police said Varner may have been heading to the town of Clemmons or Davidson County.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

