Gaston County considers selling archives building

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County leaders are considering selling the Gaston County Museum of Art and History’s archives building, which houses thousands of historical artifacts and art pieces.

The property has been appraised, but county officials have not yet made a decision regarding the sale.

Commissioner Tom Keigher confirmed the appraisal in an interview, while County Manager Matt Rhoten stated that the commissioners are still undecided on the building’s future.

Read more here.

WATCH: Bomb threat evacuates Gaston County Courthouse, deemed unfounded

Bomb threat evacuates Gaston County Courthouse, deemed unfounded

©2025 Cox Media Group