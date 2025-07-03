Gaston County man arrested on meth and firearms charges after multi-agency investigation

GASTON COUTNY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department has arrested 41-year-old Steven Lamar Snider following a months-long investigation into his involvement in the sale of methamphetamine and firearms.

The Gaston County Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at Snider’s residence on May 22, seizing methamphetamine and a firearm.

In the early morning hours of July 3, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force located Snider and safely took him into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.

Snider is facing eight felony charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Snider is currently being held at the Gaston County jail without bond.

