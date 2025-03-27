Iredell County man arrested after firearms, weapon of mass destruction found

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Anthony Leroy Wellman was arrested after deputies discovered firearms and a weapon of mass destruction at his Iredell County residence during an investigation into a reported break-in on March 17.

The investigation began when Wellman reported a break-in and entering at his residence, claiming a substantial amount of cash was stolen from his safe.

During the investigation, deputies noticed the firearms and determined Wellman was unlawfully in possession of them. When deputies attempted to retrieve the firearms, Wellman became uncooperative, leading to his detention.

Detectives were called in, and a search warrant was executed, resulting in the seizure of the firearms and other items.

Wellman was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was issued a secured bond of $50,000.

Detective R. Olson of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the case regarding the stolen cash.

Through interviews and evidence collection, Detective Olson identified Kevin Anthony Wellman as the suspect in the theft.

Kevin Wellman was subsequently arrested and charged with the theft. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond after being transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

VIDEO: Bomb squad finds explosive devices inside home, man charged with having weapons of mass destruction

Bomb squad finds explosive devices inside home, man charged with having weapons of mass destruction

©2025 Cox Media Group