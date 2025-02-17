Gaston County mother sentenced to 10 years in prison for daughter’s overdose death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman, Rhondasha McNair, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the overdose death of her 20-month-old daughter, Reign McNair.

Rhondasha McNair was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a decision influenced by her own health struggles with sickle cell anemia, which led to long-term opioid use.

“She was given a life expectancy of the age of 13,” said Rocky Lutz, McNair’s defense attorney, highlighting her early diagnosis with sickle cell anemia.

“It has not been an easy road for Ms. McNair, but she has defied the odds,” added Joshua Kellough, another defense attorney, explaining her survival beyond the expected age.

Prosecutor Kristen Northrup described the scene where Reign was found, noting, “She saw blue powder near the child, including around the child’s mouth, and saw that Reign was holding a bag of blue pills.”

Defense attorneys argued that McNair’s addiction to opioids, prescribed from a young age to manage sickle cell pain, contributed to the tragic incident.

Prosecutors initially opposed the 10-year sentence, citing McNair’s apparent lack of remorse, but ultimately agreed due to her health issues.

Judge Louis Thosch acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, stating, “This is something you are going to have to live with. I know it’s not easy.”

