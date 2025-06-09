Gaston County Police Department to take over patrols in McAdenville

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — People in McAdenville will soon notice different first responders patrolling their streets.

The Gaston County Police Department is going to take over policing duties beginning on July 1.

According to the Gaston Gazette, this chance is due to the Cramerton Police Department not renewing its contract with McAdenville.

That department has protected the town since 2010; however, their growth has forced them to pull back.

