Tattoo artist dies after crash with Gaston County police officer

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia tattoo artist was killed in a crash with a Gaston County Police Department officer over the weekend.

Investigators said the Gaston County officer was responding to a shooting call Saturday when he collided with Randy Herring’s truck on West Franklin Boulevard.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

Police said the officer had his lights and siren on when he drove through the Webb Street intersection. The police cruiser was gone by the time a Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene, but we were able to see a pickup truck smashed against a pole.

Herring’s daughter told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she just wants to know how the crash turned fatal when her father was in a such a large and protective truck.

The crash happened about 2 miles from Herring’s tattoo shop, where so many people say he touched their lives. His son, Randall Herring II, told Lemon his father tattooed several of the officers on the scene that night.

Randall Herring II said he found out about the crash when loved ones realized his father was missing.

“His fiancée called me and couldn’t find him. So I went driving the roads that I knew he would be on and ended up coming up on the police officers who had the road roped off,” he said.

Gastonia police are investigating the crash. It’s not yet clear who caused it.

