Gastonia baseball team announces new name

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Baseball Club will now be known as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

Late last year, the Atlantic League removed the Honey Hunters from the league for failing to pay its dues.

Earlier this year, Zawyer Sports and Entertainment took over at CaroMont Health Ballpark and put together a new team.

Fans, you spoke, and we listened! We’re excited to welcome the Gastonia Ghost Peppers and the scorching new logos. Thank you to everyone in the community who submitted names last season. Now let’s get spicy! 🌶️ - Shop Merch | bit.ly/4dMMoRz Posted by Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The team also unveiled a plaque dedicated to a 12-year-old boy who lost his battle with cancer this year.

The plaque that says Jackson Hall was an avid baseball fan is on the wall where players walk to the field.

In a Facebook post, Jackson’s dad said they don’t know who was involved in the plaque, but sent the family’s thanks and love.













