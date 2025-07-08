Gastonia cooling center opens after previous controversy

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia opened its indoor cooling station on Monday after concerns were raised by the city’s former outdoor setup.

Just two weeks ago, the city had fans blowing mist in the shade outside of an old Salvation Army, which is where the cooling station is located.

With rising temperatures, people say the reopening couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I get sick from the sun because I have asthma,” said visitor Maklah Lipscomb. “It’s bad for me.”

Volunteers have brought cold water and snacks for people living on the street to have once they enter the building. Along with finding a place to cool off, guests have been using the power to charge their phones. People are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The people of Gastonia are hoping this becomes their permanent cooling station in the city.

