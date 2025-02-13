Gastonia man arrested for selling fentanyl linked to overdose death

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Marcus Roach, 41, of Gastonia, was charged with felony death by distribution following a fentanyl overdose investigation that began in January 2024, authorities said.

The investigation was launched after deputies responded to a narcotics overdose at an Indian Trail home, where 38-year-old Jennifer Steffen died. Over the past year, Union County Sheriff’s Office detectives and other personnel worked diligently to trace the source of the fentanyl, ultimately identifying Roach as the supplier.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey emphasized the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis, stating, “Fentanyl is poisoning our communities, and we will continue to fight back with every resource available. If you choose to profit from selling these deadly drugs, know that we are coming for you. You will be arrested, and you will be held accountable.”

Roach was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his Gaston County home. He faces multiple charges, including trafficking in opium and/or heroin, and remains in custody at the Union County Detention Center with a secured bond of $450,000.

