Gastonia officer shoots dog after alleged attack

GASTONIA, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department is accused of fatally shooting a dog in what police are calling an unprovoked attack Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was allegedly conducting a code enforcement check on an encampment of unhoused people on Duhart Avenue.

According to reports, an unrestrained pit bull charged at the officer and bit him on the leg above the knee.

That officer then reportedly shot the dog during the attack before being taken to an area hospital by other officers.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information.

