Judge to decide fate of dogs after attack on 78-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — A 78-year-old woman is recovering in a Charlotte hospital after being attacked by two dogs outside her home.

The attack occurred when the dogs, which were on leads, broke free from their owner and jumped on the woman, causing serious injuries, including bites to her face.

Chesterfield County Animal Control Officer Jack McGovern stated, “The owner of the animals had them on leads at the same time...they pulled away from her and went to the victim.”

The dogs involved in the attack are currently in custody at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter.

A judge will decide their fate in a hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

The victim was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where she underwent a lengthy surgery and is expected to need at least one more surgery on her face.

The owners of the dogs have been charged with an animal at large and a rabies violation.

McGovern noted that the attack was unprovoked and that the dogs were small to medium in size, emphasizing that any breed can be involved in such incidents.

