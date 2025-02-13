Gastonia police locate missing 84-year-old man

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a missing 84-year-old man is safe after EMS found him out of the area.

Thomas Alexander Waterson was last seen leaving Kinmere Drive in a gold 2017 Ford Escape, with the N.C. tag TVM1239 and a dent on the front driver’s side fender, GPD said.

Waterson was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, navy blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers with red and blue stripes, detectives said.

Waterson could be suffering from a cognitive impairment, GPD said.

He’s described as around 5 feet 10 inches, weighs approximately 127 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and a watch with a brown band and blue casing, police said.

Waterson could be in Cherryville, GPD said, and could also be traveling towards Fallston.

Anyone with information about Waterson’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective D. Whitlock at the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

