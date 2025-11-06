Health officials urge flu vaccinations after 4 deaths

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials have reported four flu-related deaths so far this season.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, three of the people who died were aged 65 or older, while one was in the 50 to 64 age range.

The flu season has seen a concerning start with these fatalities, highlighting the vulnerability of older adults to flu complications. Health officials continue to monitor the situation and urge residents, especially those in high-risk groups, to get vaccinated.

