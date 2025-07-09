‘Getting out there’: New Matthews Police Chief outlines priorities

MATTHEWS, N.C. — James Avens Jr. started his new job as Matthews’ top cop in early June, and he says he has hit the ground running.

“Being dedicated; coming in early, staying late, a lot of long days getting to know the staff,” the Matthews police chief told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

Avens has held many jobs in law enforcement in his 23 years; he’s served as a patrolman in his home county of Halifax, North Carolina, before becoming a school resource officer in Northampton County. Then, he became a captain, deputy chief, and eventually police chief, in Weldon.

He’s the first in his family to be in law enforcement.

“It’s a career that can be very rewarding. You have to have a heart to want to serve and put others before yourself.” It’s a career you can learn in and grow in. No two days are the same.”

Avens doesn’t have ties to the town of Matthews, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity for himself and his family.

He says his priorities for the department include hiring staff, making officers more visible in public places, and making sure the department is involved in the community.

The department currently has 15 vacancies, but the town told Channel 9 that several candidates are in the hiring process.

Avens is the department’s third permanent chief since 2022. He says he’s a man that is dedicated to the job.

“I’m humble. I believe in serving the people and I believe in getting out there and getting to know the ones that I serve,” Avens said.

Avens says he has already met with many other law enforcement leaders in the area, including Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. He says he will help other departments in any way he can.

