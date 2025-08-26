Google to pay $30M to settle YouTube data collection lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that YouTube collected data from millions of children to target ads.

The settlement affects children under 13 who watched YouTube between July 2013 and April 2020. Lawyers estimate that eligible children may receive a payout of at least $30 each.

The Charlotte Observer reports that an estimated 35 to 45 million children may be eligible for the settlement. However, Google did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

A judge still needs to approve the settlement before any payouts can be distributed.

