Local

Google to pay $30M to settle YouTube data collection lawsuit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Google
Inactive accounts FILE PHOTO: Google to start deleting inactive accounts starting Dec. 1. (courtneyk/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Google has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that YouTube collected data from millions of children to target ads.

ALSO READ >> Lawsuit filed against Roblox over alleged child exploitation

The settlement affects children under 13 who watched YouTube between July 2013 and April 2020. Lawyers estimate that eligible children may receive a payout of at least $30 each.

The Charlotte Observer reports that an estimated 35 to 45 million children may be eligible for the settlement. However, Google did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

A judge still needs to approve the settlement before any payouts can be distributed.

VIDEO: Walgreens agrees to $300 million opioid settlement

Walgreens agrees to $300 million opioid settlement

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read