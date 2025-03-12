Gov. Stein to deliver his first State of State address

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday night.

Gov. Stein will lay out his plans for the next two years from the N.C. Legislative Building in Raleigh.

One honored guest expected at Wednesday night’s address is from Mecklenburg County.

Debbie Dalton lost her son, Hunter, to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Since then, she’s founded the The Hunter Dalton HDLife Foundation.

The foundation provides education and resources to help prevent drug use.

Following Stein’s address, N.C. House Speaker Destin Hall will offer the Republican Party’s response.

You can watch the governor’s address on wsoctv.com, or our free WSOC-TV App, beginning at 7 p.m.

