Gov. Stein stops in Asheville to promote WNC tourism

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is promoting tourism in Western North Carolina as part of a new campaign called “Rediscover the Unforgettable.”

During a visit to the Asheville Regional Airport Monday, Stein met with leaders from 15 counties affected by Helene to discuss the region’s recovery and future prospects.

His visit coincides with the passage of the second Helene appropriations bill, which brings $575 million in new funds to the area.

“We’re going out to small towns all over Western North Carolina just trying to shine a light on all that is out there,” Stein said.

Gov. Stein’s visit aims to highlight the attractions and potential of Western North Carolina, encouraging more visitors to explore the region.

The new tourism campaign, ‘Rediscover the Unforgettable,’ seeks to boost local economies by drawing attention to the unique offerings of small towns and natural landscapes.

