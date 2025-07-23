Gov. Stein to tour Charlotte Coca-Cola facility

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Josh Stein will tour the Coca-Cola Consolidated facility in Charlotte to meet with participants in its apprenticeship program on Wednesday.

The apprenticeship program is a collaboration between Coca-Cola Consolidated and Central Piedmont Community College, designed to prepare students for careers in manufacturing, equipment repair, and logistics, according to a release from the governor’s press office.

Coca-Cola Consolidated in Charlotte is the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the nation, and the apprenticeship program aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in various technical fields.

The program offers hands-on training and education to equip students with the necessary skills to succeed in high-demand positions.

VIDEO: Gov. Stein signs bill to restrict student use of cellphones in class

Gov. Stein signs bill to restrict student use of cellphones in class

©2025 Cox Media Group