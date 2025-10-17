Grandmother of 15 to share $200K lottery win with family

RALEIGH — Nora Huntley of Polkton won a $200,000 top prize from a $5 lottery ticket she purchased at Marathon Food Center on U.S 74 East, N.C. Education Lottery officals said.

Huntley initially thought she had won just $20 when she saw the numbers on her 5 Times Lucky ticket, but was stunned to realize she had won the top prize.

“I saw a two and zero so I thought I won $20,” Huntley recalled. “I was stunned.”

Huntley, who works at the Marathon Food Center where she bought her ticket, claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday.

After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $143,501.

“This is really going to come in handy,” Huntley said. “It’s a blessing.”

Huntley, a grandmother of 15, plans to share her winnings with her family.

The 5 Times Lucky game debuted in July with five $200,000 top prizes, and two of those prizes remain unclaimed.

