The ‘Great Toy Convoy’ is bringing gifts to western North Carolina’s kids after Helene

CHARLOTTE — Santa’s sleigh is getting a little help from a convoy of Jeeps and others in western North Carolina this December.

Neal Ashburn with RevFast and Trace Lanier Hall with Wicked Jeeps NC are partnering with Operation Helo to help kids in WNC after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

It’s an effort they’re calling Toys4WNC, and they’ve already set up over 100 different spots in North Carolina and South Carolina to collect toys.

“We want to give these kids a Christmas they’ve never experienced before,” Ashburn told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

Dozens of boxes of toys are already piled up at Rev Fast in Mooresville, and they’ll be taking donations until Dec. 14. That’s when the toys will be taken to the West Yancey Fire Department, where parents can gather gifts for their children.

They’re calling it The Great Toy Convoy.

“Once you start with the giving and once you start seeing the faces and how appreciative they are and how much they truly need it, that feeling inside of you makes you want to do more,” Hall told Brand.

This isn’t the first initiative these two have put together to help families in need. Since Helene hit, they have helped donate 116 campers full of supplies to people who lost their homes. They also sent pallets of supplies and made over two dozen humanitarian trips to the mountains.

“Every time we’ve got up we’ve seen more needs. It went from rescue mission to housing, to putting roofs over their head, to now Operation Helo is doing a big Thanksgiving meal,” Ashburn said. “It’s just going to the next need and these families need so much. They’ve lost everything.”

If you want to donate, here’s where Ashburn and Hall have set up dropboxes to help. You can also donate online at this link.

Mattress Express

K9 Cabins

Revfast

Carolina Custom

Parks Jeep and Dodge Ram

7 Tuffy Automotive locations

LKN Family Medicine

Interstate Cycles

Streetside Classics Concord

Trump National Golf Course

Hoptown Brewing

One health Mooresville

Shepherds Fire Department

Shepherd Elementary school

Mac’s Speed Shop Cornelius

11 Lakes brewery

LKN Humane

Southern Charm Winery

Cornelius Police Department

Cornelius Elementary School

Outlaw Off-road Charlotte

Essential aesthetics and Laser

Lazer Engraving Specialists

JLS Machine Inc.

Ivester Jackson Mooresville

Chroma Salon Cornelius

Salon Sabeli, Cornelius

Badger Hauling

Ranside veterinary office

Miss and Black salon

Rowells Trucking

Hendrick Lexus Charlotte

KMS Auto Repair Center

Stegall Produce

Slim Chickens Monroe

Screwmasters

In the Wind Bar, Huntersville

Lowe’s Corporate

First National Bank, Mooresville, and Charlotte

UNC Charlotte

The Man Cave on Main

Down South on Main

Great Dane

Jays on the lake

The Legion Huntersville

Shoals Bar and Grill

The Brakes at ZMax

Primal 4 x 4 Charlotte

Race City Marine Mooresville

The Thrasher Group Gastonia

Independence Mazda, Charlotte

Waffle House, Mooresville

Charlotte Golf Carts

Hunter Wrecker

Fussy Faces in Midland

Helen Adams Realty

Cabo Fish Taco locations

(VIDEO: Undefeated western NC football team uplifts community hit hard by Helene)

Undefeated western NC football team uplifts community hit hard by Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group