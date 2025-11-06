Greensboro police investigating use of force during arrest of man accused of assaulting officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an incident involving officers and a man named Nathaniel Williams, which occurred on Nov. 2 in the area of 2000 Veasley Street.

Officers on patrol observed Williams, 37, sitting in a vehicle with marijuana visible in his lap.

When he refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle, officers removed him and placed him in handcuffs.

During the arrest, Williams freed one hand and assaulted an officer, leading to a struggle, according to police.

The struggle ended on the ground with Williams refusing to be re-cuffed by tucking his arm underneath his body.

An officer used suprascapular strikes to his back shoulder area to get him to release his arm, and the arrest was completed without further incident.

The department has stated that no officer placed a knee on Williams’ neck or head during the incident.

Williams faces several charges, including two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, destruction of evidence, and multiple misdemeanors related to drug possession and resisting arrest.

The investigation by the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division remains ongoing, as they review the use of force in the arrest of Nathaniel Williams.

The department has emphasized transparency by making its directives available to the public.

