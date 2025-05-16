PTA says student’s parent was detained near school in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A school’s parent–teacher association said a student’s parent was detained near a drop-off line in east Charlotte.

Channel 9 has been asking questions since a video surfaced that appeared to show ICE activities outside Charlotte East Language Academy on Monday morning.

When we asked the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the incident, they said they arrested a man named Adrian Ojeda-Calvillo.

They said Calvillo was here illegally and had an extensive rap sheet with convictions ranging from robbery to kidnapping.

However, the school’s PTA said the person captured on video is a different person, whose child goes to the language academy.

The PTA is not releasing the name of the person to protect the family.

Channel 9 has reached out to ICE for clarification. We are waiting to hear back.

