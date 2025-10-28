A haircut leads NC man to $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH — Oscar Galdamez Rosales of Durham won $100,000 from a Ruby Red 7’s scratch-off ticket purchased at Lighthouse Food Mart on Holloway Street, N.C. Education Lottery officials said.

Rosales bought the $20 scratch-off ticket on a typical Saturday after getting a haircut and needing cash to pay his barber. He decided to buy the Ruby Red 7’s ticket on a whim and scratched it in his truck, discovering his win.

“Something just told me to buy that so I went for it,” Rosales recalled.

Rosales claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, taking home $71,756 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“This will help me complete some goals that I have,” he said. “It’s definitely going to help.”

The Ruby Red 7’s game debuted in August with three $2 million top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes.

Two $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

