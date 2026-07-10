IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 80 local teens are spending part of their summer getting a firsthand look at the world of law enforcement through the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s annual youth academy.

Now in its eighth year, the program allows students to experience demonstrations ranging from K-9 apprehensions and vehicle searches to bomb detection, all while building relationships with deputies and learning about careers in public safety.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the program is about much more than showcasing law enforcement equipment and tactics; it’s an investment in the next generation.

“Our crime rate is historically low. We can target our career repeat offenders, and we can target our drug dealers, but if we don’t invest in our youth, it’s all going to be for nothing,” Campbell said.

Campbell believes those positive relationships are making a difference. While he couldn’t say the program alone is responsible, he did say Iredell County has avoided many of the large juvenile “takeover” gatherings that have affected other communities.

“We’ve not had that issue here in Iredell. I don’t know how to justify or say that’s what’s happened, but I can tell you this: with 80-something kids and the relationships that we have with our school resource officers and our K-9s, it has to be helping,” Campbell said.

The program has seen tremendous growth since it began, expanding from roughly 10 to 20 participants in previous years to nearly 80 this summer.

Hands-on youth program gives teens an inside look at law enforcement

Campbell said several current deputies attended the academy as teenagers, and other sheriff’s offices have reached out to learn how to replicate the program in their own communities.

For some participants, the experience is already shaping future career goals.

“I do want to do something with, like, undercover, like drugs and stuff. I think that’s really cool,” attendee Elayna Woods said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office plans to continue the youth academy each summer as part of its effort to strengthen community relationships, reduce juvenile crime and inspire future generations of law enforcement officers.

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