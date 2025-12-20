‘He was a light’: Friends remember Craig Wadsworth after deadly Statesville plane crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — All seven people aboard a private plane died in a crash near Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday, with investigations underway by a team of experts from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Among the deceased were retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 53, his wife Cristina and their two children, Ryder and Emma. Also killed were Dennis Dutton, 66, his son Jack, 36, and Craig Wadsworth, 62, who was known for his connections within the NASCAR community.

Wadsworth was a dedicated friend to many, including Steve Wright and Benito Howell.

Wright, a longtime friend of Wadsworth, expressed his deep sorrow, stating, “I’ve lost more than a dear friend, I’ve lost a brother, a family member, it’s been tough.”

He reflected on the last communication he had with Wadsworth just before the flight.

“He sent me a Snapchat of him on the runway before they took off then all of the calls and text messages started coming in,” Wright said.

Howell, another close friend, remembered Wadsworth’s humble nature despite his connections with NASCAR stars.

“It was just another person to Craig, he didn’t look at them oh, he’s a NASCAR driver, he was just another person,” Howell stated, highlighting Wadsworth’s community spirit and generosity.

Howell added, “Never knew the word no, would always do whatever it took, he always went out of his way he was a great guy.”

The investigation continues, although the details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to be disclosed. Friends of Wadsworth hope to honor him with a memorial service sometime next year.

As Wright summed up Wadsworth’s impact, “He was a light to a lot of people, and he’s gonna be remembered.”

The NTSB is expected to provide another briefing tomorrow morning as the investigation unfolds.

Further details regarding the crash and its causes are anticipated in the coming days.

