Heavy police presence spotted after car crashes into light rail crossing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A heavy police presence was spotted in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a light rail crossing arm Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

0 of 4 Crash scene at N. Tryon and Tom Hunter Road on April 22, 2025 Crash scene at N. Tryon and Tom Hunter Road on April 22, 2025 Crash scene at N. Tryon and Tom Hunter Road on April 22, 2025 Crash scene at N. Tryon and Tom Hunter Road on April 22, 2025

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured a vehicle that appeared to have heavy front-end damage.

The crossing arm at the Tom Hunter Station appeared to be knocked over by the vehicle.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said its crews are working to set up barricades and detour signs in the area.

No injuries have been reported, according to MEDIC.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

