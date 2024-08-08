Heavy rain threatens dam near homes in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Neighbors who live near one dam near Chipwood Lane in Matthews were concerned that the dam could break from the force of the water underneath Thursday afternoon.

Several inches of rain fell Thursday, creating flooding concerns in neighborhoods and near businesses.

The neighborhood is just off Idlewild Road in Matthews, and there’s another earthen dam that’s not too far downstream that’s also having an issue. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that if the first dam breaks, the second one will break.

If that happens, that would cause 16 homes to flood.

Emergency crews were at the dam to pump water out of it and ease the pressure. No evacuations were in place as of 4:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Debby hit the Charlotte area early Thursday and dropped at least three inches of rain in the metropolitan area.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on the mitigation efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates through the evening.

