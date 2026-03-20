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Hickory moves forward with plans for Art Walk development

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Hickory Riverwalk A new Riverwalk opened in Hickory on Thursday. It’s in northwest Hickory near Highway 321. The Riverwalk is part of a $40 million bond referendum to spur economic growth and attract visitors.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — The city of Hickory is moving forward with plans for its Art Walk.

The OLLE Art Walk Trail will run along Old Lenoir Road to connect the City Walk to the Riverwalk and Aviation Walk.

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The city condemned a property along Old Lenoir Road for the Art Walk in 2022, according to the Hickory Record.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council approved a $150,000 settlement with an out-of-state corporation to develop that land.

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