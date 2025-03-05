Local

Hickory officer honored for saving woman being attacked with knife

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Daniel Peacock
HICKORY, N.C. — An officer with the Hickory Police Department is being honored for saving a woman who was being attacked with a knife.

According to the Hickory Record, investigator Daniel Peacock was awarded the distinguished service citation for valor.

In December, Peacock was off duty and unarmed when he saw a man stabbing a woman with a butcher knife.

He confronted the suspect, who ran off, and then gave the woman crucial first aid until EMS crews arrived.

“I’m so thankful that I was there at that time, nothing in and of myself, just to help this lady in whatever way I could,” said Peacock. “I like to think anybody put in that situation would make the exact same decision.”

It’s the first time a Hickory police officer has received this award.

