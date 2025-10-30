Hickory restaurant offering free meals to children, elderly amid SNAP losses

HICKORY, N.C. — A restaurant in Hickory is stepping up to provide free meals to the most at-risk amid the potential loss of SNAP benefits next week.

The restaurant owners at Casa Aguilar have raised over $4,000 in donations to support their initiative. They’re offering free meals to children and the elderly who rely on federal assistance.

“So it’s based on honor and our belief in Christianity and how you should be nice to people and help those in need especially in your own community,” said Peyton Caudill, General Manager of Casa Aguilar.

In Catawba County, more than ten thousand households currently receive $3.4 million in food assistance benefits every month.

Catawba County officials told Channel 9 that they’re closely monitoring the situation to assess the impact on families who depend on SNAP benefits.

