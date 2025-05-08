Local

Hickory woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed teen

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Highway 70 in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — A woman from Hickory was sentenced to prison for driving drunk and killing a 19-year-old last April.

Channel 9 learned Thursday that Stephanie Harris will spend the next six to eight years behind bars for the crash.

Court documents say Harris had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she turned her Ford Escape in front of a motorcycle at Highway 70 and 19th Street Drive SE.

Harris was also driving on a revoked license for a previous DWI conviction in Burke County.

The crash killed Coble Hartman of Taylorsville.

