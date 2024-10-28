High-rise building in midtown set to start construction

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Ravin is about to go vertical on midtown’s first high-rise apartment building.

Metropolitan, a 27-story, 280-unit project at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and South Kings Drive, will come out of the ground before the end of the year, said David Ravin, Northwood Ravin president and CEO.

The first five floors will be a parking garage with about 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, Ravin said. The apartment units will be comprised of mostly two and three bedrooms that will average about 1,400 square feet. It will also have four two-story penthouses with private workout rooms, saunas and hot tubs.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





