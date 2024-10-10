High school in Cabarrus County closed due to water main break

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A high school will be closed due to a water main break, according to Cabarrus County Schools.

The district informed parents that classes would be canceled at Northwest Cabarrus High School Thursday morning.

Car riders were dismissed around 7 a.m., and bus riders are expected to be dismissed at approximately 9 a.m.

The district said staff facilities staff will provide water and breakfast items to students who remain at the high school.

Boger Elementary and Northwest Cabarrus Middle are expected to operate normally.

