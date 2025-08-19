High school teacher in Morganton charged with sex crimes

MORGANTON, N.C. — A teacher at Patton High School in Morganton was arrested on Friday and charged with sex crimes, including committing a sex act by a substitute parent and felony incest.

Christopher Coolidge Bailey, 47, was taken into custody by the Morganton Department of Public Safety. According to a statement from Burke County Public Schools, Bailey was suspended without pay shortly after his arrest.

He is facing termination, the Morganton News Herald reports.

