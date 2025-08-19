Local

High school teacher in Morganton charged with sex crimes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Handcuffs Authorities arrested Zackary Jones, 34, on charges including rape and unlawful imprisonment on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, according to multiple reports. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
MORGANTON, N.C. — A teacher at Patton High School in Morganton was arrested on Friday and charged with sex crimes, including committing a sex act by a substitute parent and felony incest.

Christopher Coolidge Bailey, 47, was taken into custody by the Morganton Department of Public Safety. According to a statement from Burke County Public Schools, Bailey was suspended without pay shortly after his arrest.

He is facing termination, the Morganton News Herald reports.

