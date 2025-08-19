Local

Lancaster man arrested with multiple sexual exploitation charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, along with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

William Frank Abbott, Jr., 32, faces multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation and abuse of a minor.

He faces 19 charges, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

