High-speed chase ends in arrest of man with meth, fentanyl

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A high-speed chase across multiple counties ended in South Carolina with the arrest of Matthew Clayton Barber, 33, who was found with significant quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance on a known drug house when Barber fled in a vehicle, prompting a chase that spanned Lincoln County, Gaston County, and into South Carolina.

Officers deployed stop sticks in Gaston County, flattening a front tire, but Barber continued driving until he was apprehended after abandoning the vehicle in South Carolina.

During the arrest, officers seized 54 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl, 2 handguns, and 3 ounces of marijuana from Barber and his vehicle. Prior to this incident, Barber was already under investigation by narcotics officers for a narcotic violation.

Matthew Clayton Barber

Barber faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl by possession and transport, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

He is currently held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a no-bond hold.

