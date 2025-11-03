High-speed chase ends with arrest of hit-and-run suspect in Shelby

A man suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run led Shelby Police on a car chase Sunday, ending with a crash into a police car and his subsequent arrest, the Shelby Star reported.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. near Hamrick Street and Royster Avenue, where a hit and run with minor injuries occurred. A witness followed the suspect, Calvin Tyrwron Bell, 46, until police arrived and attempted to stop him.

“The officer was taken to the hospital out of precaution, but he appears to be OK,” said Chief Brad Fraser of the Shelby Police.

Bell refused to stop for the police, prompting a pursuit that ended near Shelby High School when he crashed into an officer’s car. After the crash, Bell fled on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.

Bell was taken to the hospital, but he does not have any serious injuries, according to Chief Fraser. Due to the involvement of a Shelby Police car in the wreck, the North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Bell faces multiple charges, including hit-and-run causing injury, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, resisting an officer causing injury, driving while license revoked, assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, damage to property, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

