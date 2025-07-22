High-speed chase in Hickory leads to arrest, seizure of guns and drugs

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, July 18, Chief Will Armstrong attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Forte with expired registration on Brookford Boulevard, leading to a high-speed chase that ended at the Keating Pointe Apartment Complex in Hickory.

The driver, Jerrius Sarvis, refused to stop and fled, running a red light and swerving recklessly before stopping at a dead end. A felony stop was conducted, and Sarvis, along with passengers A’Tayvies Peterson and Zaccorian James, were detained.

“This incident proves that proactive patrol and strong leadership make a difference,” said Armstrong. “This traffic stop didn’t just remove stolen guns and drugs from our streets — it may have stopped another tragedy.”

During the search of the vehicle, officers found a stolen Glock 26 with a loaded 40-round extended magazine, a Glock 45, and a loaded AR-15-style rifle. All three individuals were found in possession of marijuana, and Sarvis also had a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Jerrius Sarvis was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a stolen firearm and fleeing to elude law enforcement. Due to his prior charges, Sarvis was held without bond. Peterson and James were released at the scene with citations for simple possession of marijuana.

