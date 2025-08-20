High-speed pursuit ends in Matthews with arrest of 2 in stolen Charger

MONROE, N.C. — A high-speed police chase ended in Matthews on Saturday morning after officers stopped a stolen Dodge Charger with a fake license plate and arrested two individuals, police said.

The pursuit began around 10:15 a.m. when a Monroe Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled the scene. The chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Matthews Police Department.

During the pursuit, the Charger crashed into another car but continued to flee at high speed.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from the crash.

The chase spanned several jurisdictions, starting in Monroe and moving through Indian Trail before concluding in Matthews.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the Dodge Charger had been reported stolen. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The driver, Ka’Nautica Todd, 23, of Charlotte, is facing several charges, including:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony flee to elude arrest

Felony hit and run

Driving while license revoked

The passenger, Asiah Clyde, 20, of Charlotte, was arrested and served with the outstanding felony warrant.

“We are grateful for the support of Union County Sheriff’s Office and Matthews Police Department,” said Chief Rhett Bolen, Monroe Police Department. “Their quick response and collaboration helped bring this dangerous situation to a safe resolution. This is a strong example of what inter-agency teamwork can accomplish to keep our communities safe.”

