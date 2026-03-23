Hiker rescued after Grandfather Mountain fall

LINVILLE, N.C. — A hiker was rescued Sunday afternoon after falling from a ladder near McRae Peak on Grandfather Mountain.

Multiple emergency agencies collaborated to hoist the individual from a 5,800-foot elevation, according to the Linville-Central Rescue Squad.

Officials got word of the incident around 1 p.m. Rescuers determined that the rugged terrain and the extent of the hiker’s injuries required a helicopter to safely evacuate the person for medical treatment.

Crews from the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Grandfather Mountain State Park and the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation assisted in providing initial medical treatment at the site of the fall.

Crews said the extraction process involved a long carry out across difficult terrain. Several sections of the trail required rescuers to use ropes to lower the subject safely. After being safely hoisted by a helicopter, the hiker was flown to a designated landing zone and transferred to a medical helicopter for travel to a facility for further care.

Channel 9 is asking if the hiker is expected to be ok.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Popular hiking trail temporarily closed after hiker’s death

Popular hiking trail temporarily closed after hiker’s death

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