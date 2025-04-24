Home sales by NASCAR star, CEO top charts

CHARLOTTE — A pair of mansions sold by two high-profile figures in Charlotte made a splash last month, landing at the top of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales in March.

A south Charlotte estate owned by former NASCAR driver-turned-analyst Kevin Harvick topped the charts, selling for $9.825 million. He and wife DeLana owned the Foxcroft Hills property for over a decade, purchasing most of it for about $3.3 million in 2014.

The 4.48-acre gated property has a primary home, pool house and separate guest dwellings, including six bedrooms with seven full and three half bathrooms. Outdoor features include a putting green, pool, grilling area and fire pit as well as several terraces and porches.

Another notable home sale made by a well-known executive last month clocked in at $5.7 million — carrying the county’s third-highest price tag. Lowe’s Cos. Inc. CEO Marvin Ellison and wife Sharyn sold their 12,000-square-foot mansion in south Charlotte’s exclusive Seven Eagles neighborhood.

In total, more than 20 homes across Mecklenburg County sold for at least $3 million in March.

