Homebuilder’s Charlotte president dies at 56

CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. today said that George Schulmeyer, the homebuilder’s Charlotte-area president, died on Feb. 19 following a brief illness. He was 56.

Schulmeyer had led M/I Homes’ Charlotte operations since January 2019. He had spearheaded a big push in recent years to expand the company’s footprint in the area. M/I Homes has named Alan Beulah, the Charlotte division’s vice president of sales and marketing, as Schulmeyer’s successor as area president.

