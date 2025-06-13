Honeywell battles patent troll over customer service tech

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based tech company Honeywell said it is in a legal battle with what it calls a patent troll.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Honeywell and Patent Armory Incorporated are suing each other.

Patent Armory claims Honeywell’s customer service system infringes on their patents.

Honeywell accuses Patent Armory of suing large companies in the hope of getting a settlement before cases go to court.

