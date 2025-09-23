Honeywell and UNC Charlotte unveil new innovation hub

CHARLOTTE — Honeywell and UNC Charlotte unveiled a groundbreaking Innovation Hub on Monday, marking a significant investment in STEM education and workforce development.

The new Innovation Hub, a collaboration between Honeywell and UNC Charlotte, will feature a reimagined STEM facility on campus. This facility is designed to serve as a national model for workforce development, providing students with hands-on opportunities in fields such as energy, automation, and sustainability.

The announcement was made during a joint event featuring Honeywell Chairman & CEO Vimal Kapur and UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber. They introduced new scholarship programs, including the first class of Honeywell Scholars, aimed at supporting students in STEM fields.

The initiative is expected to have a significant regional economic impact by fostering innovation and preparing students for future careers in high-demand industries.

