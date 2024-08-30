Hornets exec gives update on arena renovations

CHARLOTTE — Construction crews at Spectrum Center have grown to 600 people on site per day as the first phase of arena renovations enters its final month, according to an executive monitoring the project.

Cathy Buchhofer, vice president of arena operations for the Charlotte Hornets , shared that news as part of an update delivered to the Greater Charlotte Hospitality & Tourism Alliance. The alliance, an industry advocacy group, heard presentations from executives for the city’s NBA, NFL and Major League Soccer teams as part of a monthly meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Taxes on hotel rooms, restaurant meals, bar drinks and rental cars are used by Charlotte city government to help pay for construction and renovations at sports and cultural venues, including Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium.

The arena has been closed all summer for improvements that include: a revamped entrance on Trade Street; new and renovated event level membership clubs; upper-level concourse improvements; a fourth entry/exit on the lower level; and overhauled suite and premium seating areas and concessions to include a greater range of seating options and pricing.

