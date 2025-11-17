Hornets guard makes major step toward returning from injury

CHARLOTTE — Monday Charlotte Hornets star guard Brandon Miller took a major step toward returning from injury.

The team announced Miller is back to basketball activity.

He’s been out for several weeks with a partially dislocated shoulder. Monday the Hornets assigned him to their G-League affiliate for practice, then recalled him back.

The team said they’ll continue to evaluate Miller before updating his game status.

