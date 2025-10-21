Hornets value soars — but lags others in NBA

CHARLOTTE — The value of the NBA Charlotte Hornets increased by 22% over the past year to $4.13 billion, according to newly published franchise valuations by trade publication Sportico.

The Hornets, despite that double-digit increase, remain below the 30-team NBA’s average value of $5.5 billion. Charlotte ranked 28th in value, ahead of New Orleans ($4.02 billion) and Memphis ($4 billion).

Golden State is the NBA’s most valuable team, worth $11.3 billion, according to Sportico. Rounding out the top five are the Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion), New York Knicks ($9.85 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($6.72 billion) and Boston Celtics ($6.35 billion).

