Horse trailer overturns, goes into embankment in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A horse trailer overturned and went down an embankment in northwest Charlotte on Brookshire Boulevard Friday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The crash occurred after 8:30 p.m. when a horse trailer went approximately 25 feet down an embankment.

“All you see is a bunch of fire going across the street.... that’s as far as I can see,” said Aaron Mustafa, a business owner near the scene.

The Charlotte Fire Department reported that firefighters arrived at the scene around 8:40 p.m. with a comprehensive response team, including a rescue company and two USAR vehicles.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control, along with three veterinarians, were also on scene providing care for the animals involved, officials said.

Despite the trailer going down the embankment, the vehicle that was towing it did not follow.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

